President Murmu to embark on four-day visit of Gujarat, Maha from Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit of Gujarat and Maharashtra from Monday, her office has said.

She will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot on Monday, it said.

On April 14, the President will grace the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava' at Lok Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the same day, Murmu will also grace the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Gandhinagar.

The President will grace the second convocation ceremony of AIIMS Nagpur on April 15.

On the same day, she will grace the valediction ceremony of the 78th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, the statement said.