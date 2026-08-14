Prez Murmu hails Op Sindoor, push for Naxal-free India in I-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said it is the duty of every person associated with the judicial system to ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to a lack of resources.

In her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with a country harbouring terrorism was a decisive step in the national interest, particularly for farmers.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Murmu said the operation demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' capability to carry out precision strikes against terror networks.

She said terrorists and those supporting them would have to face the consequences, irrespective of where they hide.