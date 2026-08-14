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Home / India News / Prez Murmu hails Op Sindoor, push for Naxal-free India in I-Day eve address

Prez Murmu hails Op Sindoor, push for Naxal-free India in I-Day eve address

President highlights Operation Sindoor, suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, progress towards a Naxal-free India and equal access to justice in her address to the nation on Independence Day eve

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 14, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu speaks in her address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)
In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 14, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu speaks in her address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
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President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said it is the duty of every person associated with the judicial system to ensure that no one is deprived of justice due to a lack of resources.
 
In her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with a country harbouring terrorism was a decisive step in the national interest, particularly for farmers.
 
Referring to Operation Sindoor, Murmu said the operation demonstrated the Indian Armed Forces' capability to carry out precision strikes against terror networks.
 
She said terrorists and those supporting them would have to face the consequences, irrespective of where they hide.
 
The President also described progress towards making India Naxal-free as a major national achievement and highlighted rapid development and increased cultural participation in Bastar.
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Topics :Independence DaypresidentBastar

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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