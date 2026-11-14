Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, says attacks show his legacy

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, says attacks show his legacy

Paying tributes to India's first Prime Minister, the Wayanad MP said Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru
India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying the fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy the Constitution and democracy more than 60 years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India.

Paying tributes to India's first Prime Minister, the Wayanad MP said Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder.

"The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India," she said on X "May his love for our country guide us for always," she added.

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen

Noida admin issues Chhath Puja advisory, urges devotees to avoid deep water

Decade-long efforts averted energy crisis during war: PM Narendra Modi

BPCL says E20 petrol meets quality standards, clarifies viral test image

23 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Assam's Kaziranga

Topics :Priyanka GandhiJawaharlal NehruJawahar Lal Nehru

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Next Story