Proposal to raise Jan Suraksha insurance cover under review: DFS Secy

The proposal to increase insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh is under consideration, M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, said on Thursday, adding that the government is evaluating multiple scenarios, including affordability and intermediation costs.

“We are evaluating multiple scenarios, including affordability, premium costs, and intermediation expenses. We already have the numbers, but we do not want to speculate at this stage. Once the proposal is approved, we will come out with the details. As of now, the consideration is around increasing the coverage amount,” he said.

PMJJBY currently provides a cover of ₹2 lakh at an annual premium of ₹436, while PMSBY offers accidental insurance cover of ₹2 lakh at a premium of ₹20 per year. The schemes have seen large enrolments over the years, particularly through Jan Dhan-linked bank accounts and rural banking networks.

PMJJBY provides life insurance cover for death due to any reason for individuals in the 18–50 age group, while PMSBY offers accidental death and disability cover for people aged 18–70 years. Both schemes are renewable annually and are implemented through banks in partnership with life and general insurance companies.

Launched in 2015 as part of the Jan Suraksha social security initiative linked to the government’s financial inclusion programme, PMJJBY and PMSBY are low-cost insurance schemes offered through banks and linked to savings accounts through an auto-debit mechanism.

PMJJBY now has cumulative enrolments of 274.3 million. PMSBY has more than 580 million enrolments, while the Atal Pension Yojana has a little over 90 million subscribers.

“Jan Suraksha has been one of the largest public welfare-oriented schemes that is not funded by the Government of India. While the scheme has been devised by the government, participation comes from the beneficiaries themselves through a minimal premium,” said C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).