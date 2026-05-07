Home / India News / Proposal to raise Jan Suraksha insurance cover under review: DFS Secy

Proposal to raise Jan Suraksha insurance cover under review: DFS Secy

The Finance Ministry is evaluating a proposal to raise insurance cover under PMJJBY and PMSBY to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana
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Illustration: Binay Sinha
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
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The proposal to increase insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh is under consideration, M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, said on Thursday, adding that the government is evaluating multiple scenarios, including affordability and intermediation costs.
 
“We are evaluating multiple scenarios, including affordability, premium costs, and intermediation expenses. We already have the numbers, but we do not want to speculate at this stage. Once the proposal is approved, we will come out with the details. As of now, the consideration is around increasing the coverage amount,” he said.
 
Launched in 2015 as part of the Jan Suraksha social security initiative linked to the government’s financial inclusion programme, PMJJBY and PMSBY are low-cost insurance schemes offered through banks and linked to savings accounts through an auto-debit mechanism.
 
PMJJBY provides life insurance cover for death due to any reason for individuals in the 18–50 age group, while PMSBY offers accidental death and disability cover for people aged 18–70 years. Both schemes are renewable annually and are implemented through banks in partnership with life and general insurance companies.
 
PMJJBY currently provides a cover of ₹2 lakh at an annual premium of ₹436, while PMSBY offers accidental insurance cover of ₹2 lakh at a premium of ₹20 per year. The schemes have seen large enrolments over the years, particularly through Jan Dhan-linked bank accounts and rural banking networks.
 
PMJJBY now has cumulative enrolments of 274.3 million. PMSBY has more than 580 million enrolments, while the Atal Pension Yojana has a little over 90 million subscribers.
 
“Jan Suraksha has been one of the largest public welfare-oriented schemes that is not funded by the Government of India. While the scheme has been devised by the government, participation comes from the beneficiaries themselves through a minimal premium,” said C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
 
“The numbers we are talking about have been achieved through a very efficient business correspondent system. Both public sector and private sector banks have business correspondents located in rural areas, and they are the primary providers of access to these schemes,” he said, adding that over the last two to three years, there has been tremendous growth in these schemes.
 
“One reason is the wholehearted participation of insurance companies. The government has ensured that they do not lose out by underwriting these insurance policies. Second, there has been extensive use of the business correspondent model. Third, a significant amount of awareness has also been created,” Setty added.
 

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Topics :Jan Surakshainsurance coversbi

First Published: May 07 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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