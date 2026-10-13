Pune water cut: PMC orders weekly supply cut from Oct 15 as El Niño looms

Pune will face a weekly water supply shutdown starting October 15 as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) moves to conserve dwindling water reserves amid a rainfall deficit and concerns over the possible impact of El Niño on future rainfall.

PMC’s decision follows a directive from the Maharashtra government urging civic bodies in the state to impose a 10 per cent water cut from October 16. The civic body ordered the closure of vehicle washing centres, also prohibiting the use of drinking water for construction to conserve water until the next monsoon, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“The Maharashtra government has issued an order saying El Niño led to less rainfall this monsoon and its effects are likely to continue next year. Thus, it is necessary to use available water judiciously and plan properly so that it lasts till August 31 next year,” the paper quoted Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, as saying.

Why is Pune facing a water shortage? Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar are the four dams in the Khadakwasla chain, which are the key sources supplying water to Pune. The combined storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain stood at 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) as of October 12, lower than the level recorded during the corresponding period last year, according to reports citing officials. The state has directed civic bodies to prepare detailed water management plans, prioritise drinking water requirements and use available reserves judiciously. What restrictions has the Pune civic body imposed? Apart from the weekly shutdown, under which water supply across the city will be suspended every Thursday from October 15, the PMC has imposed curbs on non-essential consumption of drinking water.

It has prohibited using drinking water supplied by the municipal corporation for construction. Builders have been advised to use treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants, borewell water or well water instead. The vehicle washing centres have been ordered to close during the conservation period. Use of drinking water has been restricted for swimming pools, gardening, washing vehicles and cleaning open spaces. How long will the Pune water crisis last? PMC's conservation plan intends to preserve supplies until August 31, 2027, when the next monsoon season is expected to replenish reservoirs. The duration and intensity of the restrictions will depend on water availability and the prevailing situation. The state government has allowed for further reductions in consumption if required.