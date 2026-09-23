Punjab government notifies 8% DA hike for employees and pensioners

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an 8 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, effective September 1.

The decision reflects the state government's commitment towards the welfare and financial well-being of its employees and pensioners, an official statement from the chief minister's office said.

"The enhanced DA will provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners at a time when household expenses and the cost of essential commodities have increased," it stated.

The decision follows a recent meeting between representatives of employee unions and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during which various issues concerning employees were discussed in detail, including the demand for enhancement of dearness allowance.