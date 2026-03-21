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Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar resigns after manager's suicide in Amritsar

The MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran was asked to resign in connection with the alleged suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager in Amritsar

Laljit Bhullar, Punjab
Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct a probe into the matter (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 12:29 PM IST
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tendered his resignation on Saturday, following directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sources said.

The MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran was asked to resign in connection with the alleged suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager in Amritsar.

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct a probe into the matter.

Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated, he said.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the manager, was heard saying that he had consumed some poisonous substance and named Laljit Singh Bhullar, the transport minister.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Randhawa died by suicide after consuming Celphos.

Majithia also alleged that Randhawa named Bhullar before his death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :PunjabAam Aadmi PartyAAP governmentPunjab GovernmentBhagwant Mann

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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