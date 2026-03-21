Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar resigns after manager's suicide in Amritsar

Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tendered his resignation on Saturday, following directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sources said.

The MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran was asked to resign in connection with the alleged suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager in Amritsar.

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct a probe into the matter.

Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated, he said.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the manager, was heard saying that he had consumed some poisonous substance and named Laljit Singh Bhullar, the transport minister.