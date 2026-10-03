Punjab to add 10,000 police personnel in fight against drug menace: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said 10,000 new recruitments in the police will be made to root out drugs, as he highlighted the state's fight against the drug menace.

Speaking at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, Phillaur, after honouring police officers, he said police have full freedom to take every legitimate action against drugs and directed them to go to villages and towns, take people along and crack down on the menace.

He said 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' has now become a mass awareness movement across Punjab, while the police force will soon get 450 ASIs and 3,400 police personnel.

The state government is expanding and modernising the police force, he said, adding that "We are directly recruiting 450 ASIs. Around 3,400 recruits are currently undergoing training, while 10,000 additional police posts are proposed to be advertised in the coming financial year." "This is a historic initiative through which I, along with the Director General of Police, am directly engaging with Station House Officers to understand your working conditions, listen to your concerns and formulate measures for your welfare," he said.

Congratulating police personnel who performed their duties with commitment during the anti-drug drive, the chief minister said, "SHOs carry an enormous responsibility because you are the face of policing at the grassroots level. The people come to you with their problems and expect justice, security and immediate action." Mann said public cooperation is indispensable in the fight against drugs, adding, "The people are providing information and cooperating with the police. But once information reaches you, taking prompt and effective action is your responsibility." Every complaint and every piece of actionable information must be dealt with professionally, he said, adding that the state government is providing CCTVs, anti-drone systems, modern vehicles and other advanced infrastructure and technology to strengthen the police force.

Modern policing is essential because the networks involved in drug trafficking and organised crime are becoming increasingly sophisticated, he said. "Punjab is moving towards technology-driven policing, including the use of AI-enabled surveillance systems. Even before becoming the chief minister, when I was serving as an MP, I had taken the initiative for installation of CCTVs at crucial locations in and around Dhuri, Sunam, Malerkotla, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Barnala and Lehragaga so that the situation could be monitored closely," he said. He said technology is now an important component of our strategy to make policing more effective. "Punjab Police is not only fighting crime but is also playing an important role in preventing drug abuse among youngsters. At the same time, our police force is also serving as a frontline defence for national security, Mann said.