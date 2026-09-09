Raghav Chadha's name added to Delhi electoral roll, AAP questions procedure

Raghav Chadha is at the centre of a fresh controversy after his name was added to Delhi’s voter list, days after being removed from Punjab’s draft roll.

Raghav Chadha’s name added in Delhi

Chadha ’s name has appeared on the electoral roll for Booth Number 46 in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency. The development has prompted AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj to question the procedure followed to add his name to the roll.

AAP has alleged that Chadha’s inclusion raises questions about the timing and process of the addition, particularly because the draft electoral roll for the polling part was published on August 31. The development comes shortly after Chadha’s name was deleted from Punjab’s draft electoral roll. His name had been listed under the category of voters who were considered “permanently shifted”, although Chadha had alleged that the deletion was politically motivated. Why is AAP questioning the procedure? AAP has alleged that Chadha’s inclusion in the Delhi electoral roll did not follow the required procedure. Bharadwaj questioned how Chadha could be added to the same Rajinder Nagar polling part when the electoral roll had already been frozen for the draft SIR exercise.

AAP has specifically sought clarity on: How Chadha’s Form 6 application was processed

When the application was submitted and approved

Why his name was not visible in the relevant Form 9 lists

How the new entry appeared after the draft roll had been published The Indian Express reported that the Form 9 lists uploaded for Rajinder Nagar from September 1 to September 7 contained 205 applicants, but Chadha’s name was not among them. What does the Delhi CEO office say? The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office has said that electoral roll updation continued during the SIR process. It explained that approved applications for inclusion, deletion and modification would be reflected in the electoral database and later published as part of the supplementary additions to the final roll.

Around 214,000 Form 6 applications had been submitted during the pre-SIR period, while another 25,011 applications were received during the claims and objections period up to September 7. Of these, 700 applications across Delhi had been approved by Electoral Registration Officers by Tuesday. The final Delhi electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4. What has Raghav Chadha said? Chadha has rejected AAP’s allegations and said he followed all applicable Election Commission guidelines and procedures. He described the accusations as frivolous and accused AAP of targeting him after his departure from the party. The controversy follows Chadha’s move from AAP to the BJP in April. He had earlier been registered as a voter in Delhi, but shifted his electoral registration to Punjab and voted in SAS Nagar during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.