Alleging that the BJP is pushing India towards "dictatorship", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the 850 seats proposed for Lok Sabha in the government's Constitution amendment bill represent the "murder of Indian democracy".

He also said the idea is to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the move of bringing the bills is the new way of the BJP to change the foundation of this country.

"Why 850 seats? Answer lies in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If they have 850 seats to play with, they can redraw the map to suit themselves, weaken the representation of communities opposed to them and allow them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi told a press conference here.

This idea will give BJP a massive advantage before even a single vote is cast, the former Congress chief said. "Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map," Gandhi said. He alleged that the plan is that "criminal thieves Adani, Modi, Shah and their lackey Gyanesh Kumar, continue to steal from this country". He said it would be Kumar who is going to decide delimitation, along with a former Supreme Court judge chosen by Modi and Shah and the third member of the delimitation commission would be chosen by Kumar.