'An attempt to change electoral map': Rahul Gandhi on Delimitation bill

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharply criticised the Centre’s approach to delimitation , alleging that it is an “attempt to change the electoral map of India” rather than a genuine effort at women’s empowerment.

Speaking during a special parliamentary session on women’s reservation and delimitation, Gandhi said, “This is not a women’s bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India.”

The government on Thursday introduced three key legislations in the Lok Sabha to advance women’s reservation and prepare for the next delimitation exercise. These include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

Gandhi argued that the proposed changes could reduce the political weight of southern, northeastern and smaller states. “You are telling these states that, to keep the BJP in power, their share in decision-making will be reduced. What the government is doing is nothing short of an anti-national act. We will not allow this -- the entire Opposition will stand together to defeat it,” he said. 'A bypass of the caste census' Gandhi also linked the issue to the demand for a caste census, claiming the move bypasses the question of equitable representation. “It is a historical fact how Indian society has treated Dalits, OBCs and their women. What is being attempted here is a bypass of the caste census... They are trying to avoid giving OBCs their due share in power and representation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Delimitation will turn out to be 'political demonetisation': Shashi Tharoor Reassuring states wary of losing representation, Gandhi added, “I want to assure southern, northeastern and smaller states that we will not allow the government to touch your representation in the Union of India.” He maintained that women’s empowerment cannot be separated from broader questions of representation. “Women are a central, driving force in our national imagination,” he said, while accusing the ruling party of trying to redraw political boundaries out of political fear. “You are worried about what is happening in the country’s politics and are attempting to rejig the Indian political map. You did it in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, and now believe you can do it across India. That would require a constitutional amendment,” he said.

On the caste census , Gandhi took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the government’s stand lacks clarity. “He said the caste census has begun, repeating that Houses don’t have caste. The real question is whether it will be used for representation in Parliament and Assemblies. What you are now trying to do is ensure it has no link to representation for the next 15 years,” he said. ALSO READ: Delimitation in India: How it was done before and why it was paused The remarks triggered a sharp response from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accused Gandhi of misleading the House.