Rahul Gandhi on dharna, seeks FIR over pellet gun use at Delhi protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station here seeking the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest and said "brutality" against a peaceful protest is a "serious crime".

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said neither Union Home Minister Amit Shah has offered an explanation on the use of pellet guns at the protest, nor has Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised.

Gandhi, accompanied by the pellet victim, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR. After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sachin Sharma.

After the discussion with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader, along with Lochab, sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the dharna. Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk." "Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal -- it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said.

Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed, Gandhi said. "In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled. @AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime," the Congress leader said. ALSO READ: Security tightened at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over anti-reservation protest He asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him. "The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone -- from top to bottom -- who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," Gandhi said.

A police source said, "The New Delhi DCP is in touch with Gandhi. As the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is probing all the complaints, the complaint of Lochab will also be forwarded to the Crime Branch for further investigation." Sources said that Lochab went to police with his lawyers on August 14 and gave a written complaint, but no FIR was registered. The matter was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but there was no acknowledgement from police. It was then that Lochab sought Gandhi's help and the Congress leader went with him to demand the registration of an FIR on his complaint, they said.

The DCP, however, did not give details of the case officer or the FIR number, the sources said. Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force has been deployed in and around the Parliament Street police station, where Gandhi is sitting on a dharna demanding registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the CJP-led July 20 protest, police sources said. A large number of police and RAF personnel have been deployed around the police station, which also houses the New Delhi DCP's office. Additional police personnel have been pressed into service in view of Rahul Gandhi's sit-in, the sources said.