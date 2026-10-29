Rahul Gandhi backs IDBI Bank staff, questions Fairfax privatisation

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Union government's decision to sell a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings, raising concerns over employee rights, reservation policies and the privatisation of a bank that has returned to profitability.

In a letter addressed to IDBI Bank employees on October 29, Gandhi said the government's decision to proceed with the sale had come despite questions raised in Parliament over the need to privatise a profitable bank and the protection of its employees and depositors.

"An institution built with public money belongs to the public," Gandhi wrote, asserting that public sector banks should be treated as instruments of national development rather than assets to be sold.

The letter comes two weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), on October 14, approved a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings as the strategic buyer for a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878.08 crore. Under the agreement, the government will sell a 30.48 per cent stake and LIC will divest 30.24 per cent. Following the sale, the Centre will retain 15 per cent and LIC 19 per cent, with both becoming public shareholders and withdrawing their nominees from the bank's board. IDBI Bank employees have planned a two-day nationwide hunger on November 2 and 3. The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association, has issued a strike notice opposing the proposed sale to Fairfax. The forum has demanded that the government acquire at least another 6 per cent stake in the bank to restore its majority holding. It has also sought statutory protection for service conditions, pension benefits, welfare measures and reservation policies.

Why a profitable public bank being sold, asks Rahul Gandhi Gandhi said a group of IDBI Bank employees had met him at Parliament House in March 2025 and questioned why the government wanted to sell a bank they had helped turn around. "I took that question to the Lok Sabha. I asked why a profitable public bank was being sold, and how its employees and depositors would be protected. The government gave no reason," he wrote. Gandhi credited the bank's employees with its financial recovery, pointing out that IDBI Bank had moved from losses seven years ago to earning a profit of more than ₹9,000 crore in the previous financial year.

According to IDBI Bank's financial results, its net profit rose 27 per cent to ₹9,513 crore in 2025-26, compared with ₹7,515 crore in the previous year. Rahul Gandhi raises concerns over reservations and employee rights Gandhi said the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together held around 95 per cent of IDBI Bank, which would fall to 34 per cent after the transaction. He also referred to a commitment made by the government in Parliament in 2003 to maintain a minimum 51 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank. "That promise may not be written into law, but a promise made to Parliament is a promise made to the people of India," he wrote.