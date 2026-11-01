Gyanesh Kumar committed 'vote theft', will be sent to jail: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, declaring that he would be removed from office and sent to jail for committing "treason" through "vote theft".

Addressing the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi alleged that elections in India had been manipulated through "vote chori" (vote theft) for years, claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several state Assembly polls were won through electoral malpractice involving electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Gandhi said the gathering reflected a nationwide resolve to protect democratic institutions and constitutional values.

"The voice of India is saying we will not let democracy be finished, not allow the Constitution to be destroyed," he said, adding that it was not the voice of a single party or leader but that of India's youth, women, farmers and workers.

The INDIA bloc organised the rally against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and to demand Kumar's resignation. The allegations of electoral manipulation have not been independently established. Mamata Banerjee targets CEC over SIR West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of targeting voters through the SIR exercise. Describing West Bengal as a victim of the exercise, Mamata said the Opposition would continue its fight. "We will not spare them, we will fight," she said. Mamata asserted that the Opposition would restore democracy and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would eventually lose power.

Akhilesh Yadav calls Ramlila Maidan democracy's Haldighati Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav compared Ramlila Maidan to the historic battlefield of Haldighati, saying a new chapter in India's democratic struggle was being written. Calling the venue "democracy's Haldighati", he said political change, or parivartan, could come anytime. Yadav accused the BJP of electoral malpractice, saying that while the ruling party claimed to be the world's leading political organisation, people knew it was first in "vote chori". He also warned that the younger generation would seek accountability for every injury and instance of police action against protesters. Yadav claimed the BJP would be ousted not only from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections but also from power nationally.

Kharge accuses BJP of forming governments on stolen mandate Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that several BJP governments, including at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had been formed on stolen mandates. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Kumar, Kharge said the Opposition would continue its campaign until the CEC was removed. "Remove Modi to save democracy," Kharge said, arguing that defeating the BJP was necessary to protect democratic institutions. INDIA bloc marches to Ramlila Maidan Earlier, opposition leaders travelled in open vehicles from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, accompanied by hundreds of supporters.