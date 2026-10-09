Railways cancels all mail, express trains reaching Delhi on Saturday

Ahead of protests planned in the national capital on Saturday, the Ministry of Railways has cancelled all mail and express trains reaching Delhi tomorrow, citing fears of congestion, it announced on Friday.

The cancellations will cover trains departing their source stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, according to a communication sent by the Railway Board’s principal executive director of coaching to all zonal railways on Friday.

It said the action had been taken in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion in areas around the two stations on Saturday. An official said the Railways had taken a proactive, precautionary step to ensure passengers did not face hardship.