Railways postpones bullet train tunnel launch due to heavy rain in Mumbai

The railway ministry on Saturday postponed the formal launch of tunnel-boring work for the bullet train project in Mumbai due to inclement weather, and told authorities to commence the work immediately.

Ministry officials said it has been raining in Mumbai for the past few days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for the next couple of days.

"Considering the adverse weather conditions, we have decided to postpone the formal launch by the Hon'ble Railway Minister of the underground tunnel boring work using tunnel boring machines for the first time on the bullet train project," a senior official said.