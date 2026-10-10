Railways restores normal services in Delhi, all Metro stations reopened

After cancelling 245 train services on Saturday, Indian Railways said it would resume normal services from midnight on Sunday.

According to a communication by the chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, normal services will be restored on Sunday, while rail operations had also begun to normalise towards Saturday evening.

In a move that surprised many, Indian Railways on Friday announced a massive shutdown of mail and express trains en route to Delhi from various parts of the country, cancelling 40 mail and express trains.

As a consequence, the Ministry of Railways also had to cancel 35 outbound trains as the rakes required for the departing journeys would not be available due to the inbound cancellations.

In addition to these 75 long-distance trains, the Railways had also cancelled 170 short-distance passenger trains. Several zonal railways had cited “road congestion” as the cause of the cancellations — a move that some railway veterans called unusual and unprecedented in recent railway history. Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that it had opened gates at all Metro stations at 10 pm on Saturday. The city transporter had initially shut down 57 stations in the national capital, but brought the number down to 45 after intervention by the Supreme Court on Friday. It has not clarified whether similar closures will be in effect on Sunday as well.