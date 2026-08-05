Railways uses 39% of of ₹2.9 trn FY27 Budget allocation in first 4 months

Indian Railways had utilised more than Rs 1.14 trillion, or 39 per cent, of the Rs 2.93 trillion Budget grant for the current financial year (FY27) till July 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in Parliament on Wednesday.

He also said the ministry has taken multiple measures over the past 12 years to increase the speed potential of the railway network, including the use of 60 kg rails, wider-base concrete sleepers, thick-web switches and weldable cast manganese steel (CMS) crossings.

"About 81 per cent of the railway tracks on Indian Railways have been upgraded to 110 kmph and above. Further, two major routes, New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah of the Golden Quadrilateral have been taken up for enhancing the speed potential to 160 kmph under Mission Raftaar," he said.

Commenting on capacity enhancement measures across the railway network, the minister said the average commissioning of new tracks has doubled from 4.2 km per day during the 2009-14 period to 8.32 km per day at present. Vaishnaw also said that, as of April 1, 2026, 514 railway infrastructure projects — including 169 new line, 29 gauge conversion and 316 doubling projects — covering a total length of 40,000 km and costing around Rs 8.31 trillion had been sanctioned across Indian Railways. Indian Railways had spent Rs 3.05 trillion on these 514 projects by the end of March 2026.