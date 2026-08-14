Rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging in several areas as orange alert continues

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas as the city remained under an 'orange alert'.

Between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 24.5 mm, followed by Pusa at 15 mm, Naraina at 9 mm, Palam at 8 mm.

Mayur Vihar received 6.5 mm, Safdarjung 5.2 mm, Ayanagar recorded 3.5 mm, followed by Lodi Road at 2.7 mm, Janakpuri at 2.5 mm and Ridge at 0.8 mm.

Severe waterlogging was reported in Sangam Vihar and Shani Bazar Road, where roads were inundated. Residents said children were seen playing in the water while trucks waded through the flooded stretches.