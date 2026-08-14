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Home / India News / Rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging in several areas as orange alert continues

Rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging in several areas as orange alert continues

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas as the city remained under an 'orange alert'.

Delhi Rains, Rain
New Delhi: A commuter covers himself during rainfall, near Connaught Place, in New Delhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas as the city remained under an 'orange alert'.

Between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall at 24.5 mm, followed by Pusa at 15 mm, Naraina at 9 mm, Palam at 8 mm.

Mayur Vihar received 6.5 mm, Safdarjung 5.2 mm, Ayanagar recorded 3.5 mm, followed by Lodi Road at 2.7 mm, Janakpuri at 2.5 mm and Ridge at 0.8 mm.

Severe waterlogging was reported in Sangam Vihar and Shani Bazar Road, where roads were inundated. Residents said children were seen playing in the water while trucks waded through the flooded stretches.

Waterlogging was also reported around Apsara border, Mangolpuri Dhaula Kuan, near the Delhi High Court and in parts of northwest Delhi, including Rohini.

Rain was also reported in areas including northeast Delhi and several parts of north and northwest Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain at many places in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :DelhiRainfallRain

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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