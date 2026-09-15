Rain likely in Delhi today; IMD forecasts withdrawal of monsoon from Sep 19

Delhi is likely to see another spell of unsettled weather on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and thunderstorms in parts of the national capital. The weather comes as the southwest monsoon remains active over north India, even as conditions are becoming favourable for its withdrawal from parts of west Rajasthan later this week.

Delhi weather this morning

Delhi began Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions, with the IMD forecasting a minimum temperature of 23-25 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32-34 degrees Celsius. The city received rainfall at several places during the preceding 24-hour period.

The weather office has forecast very light to light rain at isolated places in Delhi during the forenoon to afternoon on Tuesday. A spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely towards the night, according to the Delhi forecast bulletin.

The unsettled conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. The IMD has forecast very light rain in Delhi on September 16, mainly from the afternoon to evening. Rain activity is expected to ease from September 18, when the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rain, with the maximum temperature likely to be 32-34 degrees Celsius. Monsoon withdrawal: What is the forecast? The southwest monsoon is approaching its withdrawal phase, but rain activity over north India is not expected to end immediately. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to withdraw from some parts of west Rajasthan around September 19.

The normal date for the monsoon's withdrawal from northwest India is September 17, making the expected onset around September 19 slightly later than normal. The withdrawal will begin from the far western parts of Rajasthan before progressing towards other parts of the country. Rainfall to continue across India this week Rainfall is expected to remain active across several parts of India through the week. The IMD has forecast widespread rain over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, while Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of northeast India are also expected to receive rain during different periods. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Kerala and Mahe, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.