Rain returns to Delhi despite monsoon withdrawal; UP, 7 states on alert

Delhi is likely to see rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, even as the southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from the national capital. A depression over central India is driving a fresh spell of wet weather across parts of north and central India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Saturday, with moderate rain possible at isolated places. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are also likely. The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall in several states

The IMD said a depression over north Chhattisgarh is moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. The system is behind the heavy rainfall forecast across parts of north and central India. Uttar Pradesh is under an extremely heavy rain warning for September 26, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Uttarakhand is also under an extremely heavy rain warning, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are under a heavy-rain warning.

Himachal Pradesh is under a heavy-rain warning for Saturday, while Punjab faces a thunderstorm and lightning warning. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The weather has already begun affecting normal activity in some regions. IndiGo cancelled 24 flight movements at Ranchi airport because of adverse weather conditions, while the Chhattisgarh government declared a school holiday amid heavy rain and flood-like conditions, according to Business Standard reports. Why is it raining after monsoon withdrawal? The return of rain does not mean the southwest monsoon has returned to Delhi. Monsoon withdrawal and individual rain-producing weather systems are separate phenomena.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days before its normal withdrawal date. IMD's criteria for declaring withdrawal include a sustained cessation of rainfall, establishment of an anticyclone in the lower troposphere and a significant reduction in atmospheric moisture. However, a withdrawal declaration does not prevent a separate weather system from producing rainfall. In this case, the depression that was over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south interior Odisha has moved north-northwestwards and is forecast to cross north Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. The system is therefore pulling moisture and generating widespread cloud and rainfall along its track, bringing rain into areas where the seasonal monsoon circulation is already weakening. This is why Delhi can receive rain despite the formal withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.