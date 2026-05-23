Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Delhi bring brief respite from heat

Strong winds, thunderstorms and rain in parts of Delhi brought some respite to its residents after days of searing heat.

The city was placed under an orange alert for dust storm and thunderstorm and there was a sharp drop in visibility in a few areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temporary relief from heatwave conditions is expected over northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, due to thunderstorm activity over the region, but temperatures are likely to rise again from Sunday onwards.

According to the IMD, wind speeds during the dust storm and thunderstorm activity were recorded at up to 81 kmph at Pusa Road, 56 kmph at Palam and 35 kmph at Pragati Maidan.

A significant reduction in visibility was also recorded at Palam airport, where visibility dropped from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within one hour. The weather office said squally winds were prevailing over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and advised residents to remain indoors until weather conditions improve and the winds dissipate. Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in various parts of the city. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain, moderate thunderstorms with lightning and very light rainfall at isolated places, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 80 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 28 degrees Celsius.