Rain, thunderstorms likely across many states; Delhi to stay partly cloudy

India is set to witness a mix of weather conditions on Tuesday, with active rainfall and thunderstorm activity over eastern and northeastern regions, while large parts of northwest and central India are likely to remain stable and dry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and West Bengal & Sikkim. These areas are also expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph. In addition, hailstorm activity is likely at isolated locations, particularly over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, increasing the risk of localised disruptions.

The IMD has also flagged the possibility of thundersqualls over parts of West Bengal & Sikkim, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph. Such conditions may lead to temporary damage to standing crops, weak structures and tree branches, while also affecting visibility and transport in vulnerable pockets. Thunderstorm activity is expected to extend across much of the northeastern region, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as parts of Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days. Frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds may accompany these developments, keeping weather conditions unsettled across the region.

In the east, states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the period. Wind speeds of 30 to 50 kmph may prevail during storm activity, with occasional intensification in some pockets. Central and peninsular India are expected to see relatively lighter but noticeable weather activity. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with lightning are likely over parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. In the south, areas covering Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Rayalaseema may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets over Kerala & Mahe and coastal Konkan & Goa, adding to discomfort levels despite the absence of significant rainfall activity in these regions. Across northwest India, weather conditions are expected to remain largely stable. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely over the next few days, with no significant change thereafter. The absence of any strong western disturbance suggests dry conditions will continue across plains, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow from the northwest at speeds of 5 to 10 kmph, occasionally increasing to 15 to 20 kmph during the day.