Rajasthan govt to set up 39 food parks to boost agro, food processing

The Rajasthan government proposes to set up 39 food parks in the state under the Rajasthan Food Park Development Policy-2026, of which land has already been allocated at 35 locations, a senior official of the agriculture department said.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Manju Rajpal said at present, the state has infrastructure related to agricultural processing, including two mega food parks, four agro-processing clusters, and six RIICO/spice parks.

Speaking at the meeting of stakeholders, chaired by Chief Secretary V Srinivas, on the development of agro-processing clusters, held at the Government Secretariat on Wednesday in Jaipur, she said, “In addition, there are over 1,500 agro-processing units and more than 1,850 micro food-processing units supported under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.”

Launched in August this year, the objective of Food Park Development Policy-2026 is to encourage agriculture and food processing industries in the state, foster entrepreneurship in rural areas, increase farmers' income through value addition to produce, strengthen the supply chain, and ensure an effective system for marketing processed agro-products. It encompasses agro-processing industries — such as those dealing with fruits and vegetables, spices, grains, oilseeds, pulses, medicinal products, minor forest produce, honey, dairy, and animal feed — as well as infrastructure development projects like silos and cold storage facilities. Rajpal said work is underway to develop 10 agro-processing clusters based on moong, mustard, soybean, kinnow, pomegranate, guava, orange, isabgol, cumin and garlic.

“Crop-wise and district-wise mapping of the major production areas have been undertaken for these clusters so that production areas can be effectively linked with processing facilities and markets,” she added. Horticulture Commissioner Shweta Chauhan informed that seven of the proposed 10 clusters are eligible under the Cluster Development Programme of the National Horticulture Board. Concept proposals for three clusters based on guava, pomegranate, and cumin have already been submitted, while four clusters based on isabgol, kinnow, garlic, and orange are proposed to be taken up in the next phase, Chauhan said. Chauhan pointed out that work is underway to promote clusters based on mustard, soybean and moong through food parks, investment agreements and state government schemes.