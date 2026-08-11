Rajasthan govt transfers 69 IFS officers, promotes 22 RFS officers to IFS

The Rajasthan government has transferred 69 Indian Forest Service officers in a major reshuffle in the Forest Department, with 22 officers promoted from the Rajasthan Forest Service (RFS) to the IFS nearly seven months after their promotion, according to a government order.

Fourteen IFS officers have also been given additional charge, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel late Monday night.

Arijit Banerjee, who was the head of the Forest Department, has now been made the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force.

Vijay N, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, has been transferred to the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (Establishment), Jaipur.