Rajasthan govt transfers 69 IFS officers, promotes 22 RFS officers to IFS
The Rajasthan government has made widespread changes across the Forest Department, with senior officers moved across key forest, wildlife and environment positions.
The Rajasthan government has made widespread changes across the Forest Department, with senior officers moved across key forest, wildlife and environment positions.
The Rajasthan government has transferred 69 Indian Forest Service officers in a major reshuffle in the Forest Department, with 22 officers promoted from the Rajasthan Forest Service (RFS) to the IFS nearly seven months after their promotion, according to a government order.
Fourteen IFS officers have also been given additional charge, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel late Monday night.
Arijit Banerjee, who was the head of the Forest Department, has now been made the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force.
Vijay N, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, has been transferred to the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (Establishment), Jaipur.
Shailja Deval has been appointed Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anurag Bhardwaj has been posted as PCCF (IT), Rajasthan.
Anup K R has been transferred from Jodhpur and posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Ecotourism), Jaipur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:56 PM IST