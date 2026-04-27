Rajasthan plans panchayat-level training to boost women's role in farming

Aiming to increase women's participation in agriculture and educating them on modern farming techniques, the Rajasthan government is planning training programmes for women at the gram panchayat level, a senior official said.

The official said women farmers are the driving force behind change in the agricultural sector and empowering them is the government’s priority.

“The venue for the training will be selected from a village where no such training program has been conducted within the preceding two years; this ensures that the training retains its novelty for the women farmers and avoids any redundancy,” the official said.

The official said that the training curriculum will involve intensive discussions and practical instruction on various topics, including crop seed production techniques, the significance of soil and water testing, the collection and utilisation of samples, balanced fertiliser management, integrated nutrient management, and methods for organic farming and the preparation of organic manure.

The training program will also cover crop residue management, rainwater conservation, dryland farming, and timely irrigation during the critical growth stages of crops. It will also focus on the efficient utilisation of water through drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, pipeline systems, and the construction of water storage tanks. Training will also be provided on the scientific control of weeds and pests, advanced crop varieties, methods to increase the seed replacement rate, and techniques for maintaining a balance between organic and chemical farming. He urged the women farmers to achieve higher production by using approved seed varieties and to maximise the benefits of the technical assistance provided by the department.