Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi, others mourn demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle

The death of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle at 92 on Sunday triggered a wave of condolences across India, with political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paying tribute to the iconic voice that defined generations of Indian music.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Bhosle as India's "melody queen" and called her demise an irreplaceable loss to the music world.

Taking to X, he wrote, "The passing of India's melody queen, Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely painful for me. As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will resonate forever. The demise of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this hour of grief, my condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief, writing, "The demise of the melody empress of the Indian music world, the great maestro of notes, 'Padma Vibhushan' Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Her unparalleled singing bestowed new heights upon Indian music. Her sweet melodies will forever resonate in the hearts of the nation's people. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed noble soul attains eternal peace, and that the bereaved family and admirers are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Echoing similar sentiments, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Today is an extremely sorrowful day for the Indian music world. With the passing of Swara Samragni Asha Bhosle ji, the nation has lost a great luminary of the music fraternity. Asha ji enriched the world of music with her melodies for more than six decades. For her unparalleled contributions, she was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, along with numerous National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world. We pray to God to grant her noble soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to her bereaved family and admirers to bear this boundless grief. Om Shanti!"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted Bhosle's wide appeal across regions, particularly in Bengal. She wrote, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world." Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure." Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her passing and shared details of the final rites. "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle built an unparalleled musical legacy spanning over eight decades. She recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres, from classical and ghazals to pop, cabaret, and folk.