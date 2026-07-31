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Home / India News / Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on Monday amid Opposition protests

Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on Monday amid Opposition protests

As the sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day

Rajya Sabha
The Upper House will meet next on Monday, August 3 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, shortly after meeting at 11 am, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

As proceedings began, papers were laid on the table of the House and Opposition members demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan later permitted Kharge to speak, but ruled that no notices under Rule 267 will be admitted after the Leader of Opposition sought to raise some issues under the provision.

Opposition members then raised slogans, including on the paper leaks issue, and on the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amid the protests, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Opposition of indulging in "sadak-chhap" politics and "playing with the dignity of the House".

"They're doing sadak-chhap politics, playing with the dignity of the House. Democracy is being destroyed," Chouhan said.

As the sloganeering continued, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. The Upper House will meet next on Monday, August 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentMonsoon session of ParliamentOpposition

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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