Rajya Sabha MPs incurred expenditure of ₹262 crore in last 2 years: RTI

More than ₹262 crore was spent on salaries, allowances and facilities for all sitting Rajya Sabha MPs in the last two financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, with over ₹151 crore spent on their allowances and travel alone, an RTI reply has shown.

In 2024-25, the state exchequer spent over ₹98 crore on Rajya Sabha members, which significantly increased to ₹163 crore in 2025-26, a rise of ₹65 crore.

The amount includes domestic travel, international travel, office expenses and medical bills.

In 2024-25, salaries amounted to over ₹25.71 crore, medical bills to ₹8.2 crore, tour expenses to ₹24.99 crore and allowances to the MPs to over ₹33.33 crore.