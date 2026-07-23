Rule 176 and Rule 267: How are the two Rajya Sabha rules different?

The Opposition and the government often disagree over how urgent issues should be discussed in Parliament. Two Rajya Sabha rules that frequently come up in such situations are Rule 176 and Rule 267.

While both allow members to raise important public issues, they differ in their purpose and procedure. Here'sa look at what each rule states:

What is Rule 267?

Rule 267 deals with the suspension of the normal rules of business in the Rajya Sabha so that an issue can be taken up immediately.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Rule 267 states, “Any member, may, with the consent of the chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the rules.”

In simple terms, Rule 267 allows a member, with the Chairman's approval, to seek suspension of the day's listed business so that an urgent matter can be discussed first. Since it involves setting aside the scheduled agenda, the rule is considered an extraordinary procedure and is used only with the Chairman's consent. What is Rule 176? Rule 176 provides for a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. Unlike Rule 267, it does not suspend the House's scheduled business. The rule allows any member to give written notice to the Secretary-General, clearly stating the issue to be discussed.

It states, “Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised: Provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question: Provided further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least two other members.” After the notice is submitted, the Chairman decides whether to admit it. If admitted, the discussion is scheduled on a date decided by the Chairman in consultation with the Leader of the House. The discussion can last for up to two-and-a-half hours.

How are Rule 176 and Rule 267 different? The biggest difference is that Rule 267 seeks to suspend the normal business of the House while Rule 176 allows a discussion without disrupting the listed agenda. Does the Lok Sabha have a similar rule? Yes. Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha provides for a short duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. Under Rule 267, members ask the Chairman to suspend the day's scheduled business to take up an urgent issue immediately. Under Rule 176, the issue is discussed for a fixed period of up to two-and-a-half hours on a date decided by the Chairman, without setting aside the House's regular business.

Under Rule 193, any Lok Sabha member who wants to raise a matter of urgent public importance must give a written notice to the Secretary-General, clearly specifying the issue. The rule states, "Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised: Provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question: Provided further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least two other members."