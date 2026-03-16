Home / India News / Rajya Sabha to observe holiday on March 19-20, to sit on March 28-29

Rajya Sabha to observe holiday on March 19-20, to sit on March 28-29

Certain MPs had suggested that in view of several festivals such as Navaratri, Gudipadwa, Ramadan etc, starting from March 19, it would be inappropriate to hold sittings of the House

Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha will function on the weekend on March 28-29 | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
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The Rajya Sabha will function on the weekend on March 28-29 as the government has accepted the request of some members not to hold sittings on March 19-20 on account of festivals, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed members on Monday.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held on March 11, 2026, certain members had suggested that in view of several festivals such as Navaratri, Gudipadwa, Ramadan etc, starting from March 19, it would be inappropriate to hold sittings of the House.

"I wish to inform the members that the request made in this regard has been considered favourably by the government. Accordingly, the sittings of the Council scheduled for Thursday, 19 March 2026, and Friday, 20 March 2026, stands cancelled.

"However, in order to make up for the time so lost, the Council will instead sit on Saturday, 28 March 2026, and Sunday, 29 March 2026. Members may kindly take note of the same," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentBudget session

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

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