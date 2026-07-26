Ram Temple donation theft: UP govt reconstitutes SIT, adds 3 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, inducting three senior IPS officers into the investigation.

The newly constituted SIT is headed by IG Kiran S, with DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma and SSP Ayodhya Dr Gaurav Grover as members.

The earlier SIT had comprised Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar, among other officials.

The move comes after the Supreme Court, during the July 13 hearing, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a fresh SIT under the leadership of a senior IPS officer. The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan.

The apex court also directed that a status report be submitted on July 27. Following the court's order, the state government reconstituted the SIT. Sources said the new team has already begun its investigation. The case relates to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The previous SIT conducted an extensive probe, examining CCTV footage, donation registers, cash-handling procedures and financial records. It questioned several temple employees and submitted a preliminary report pointing to alleged irregularities in the counting and deposit of temple offerings. Based on the probe, police arrested key accused and recovered cash, vehicles, investment-related documents and other assets allegedly purchased using the misappropriated funds. Searches were conducted at multiple locations, while digital evidence and financial transactions were also scrutinised.