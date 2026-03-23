Home / India News / Red Fort blast case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K

Red Fort blast case: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K

The locations included the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramullah district, and places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, among others

NIA, National Investigation Agency
The NIA has so far arrested 11 accused in the case (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the Red Fort car bomb blast case, officials said.

"The searches are being conducted at nine places in various locations of J-K," an NIA spokesperson said.

The locations included the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramullah district, and places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, among others, the officials said.

At least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in the blast near the Red Fort that shook the national capital on November 10 last year.

The blast was triggered by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, a medical doctor and assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, who blew up an explosive-laden car he was driving outside the iconic monument.

The NIA has so far arrested 11 accused in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC judge flags UAPA overuse, poor women representation in higher judiciary

Kerala did not avail ₹311 cr national disaster mitigation fund: Sitharaman

Why 'Vishwaguru' not advancing Brics summit on West Asia crisis: Congress

PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on martyrdom day

Indian national injured by debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

Topics :NIANational Investigation Agency NIARed FortDelhi blastJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story