The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the Red Fort car bomb blast case, officials said.

"The searches are being conducted at nine places in various locations of J-K," an NIA spokesperson said.

The locations included the Handwara area of Kupwara district, Rafiabad in Baramullah district, and places in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, among others, the officials said.

At least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured in the blast near the Red Fort that shook the national capital on November 10 last year.