ReNew commits ₹29,500 crore for two Andhra Pradesh clean-energy projects

ReNew has given an in-principle commitment to invest ₹29,500 crore in two new projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed investments include a 2 gigawatt (GW) pumped storage project worth ₹12,500 crore and a green ammonia and e-fuel project involving an investment of ₹17,000 crore.

Pumped storage projects store electricity by pumping water to an upper reservoir and releasing it through turbines when demand is high.

The commitment was made at a meeting between Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh and ReNew Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Sinha at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Lokesh also congratulated ReNew on its ₹11,000 crore polysilicon and metallurgical-grade silicon project and invited the company to partner with the solar cell prototyping centre being established by IIT Tirupati and the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

A decade-long partnership ReNew entered Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with a 24 MW wind farm at Kalyandurg. It currently operates 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity across 10 sites in the state. Its other projects in Andhra Pradesh include a ₹22,000 crore hybrid project at Guntakal, comprising 1.8 GW of solar capacity, 1 GW of wind capacity and 2 GWh of battery storage. The company has also lined up a 1,000 MW green data centre at Makavaripalem in Anakapalli district, involving an investment of ₹85,200 crore and expected to create 1,880 jobs. The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approved the project on August 12 this year, while 433.3 acres have already been allotted to ReNew AP Green Data Center Pvt Ltd.