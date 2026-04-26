Home / India News / Renowned photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

Renowned photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai

raghu rai
The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4pm on Sunday. Image: X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 11:11 AM IST
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Raghu Rai, one of India's best known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.

"Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, that too was cured. Recently the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age related issues too," Nitin Rai, photographer and Rai's son, told PTI.

He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4pm on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :photographyJournalistsJournalism

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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