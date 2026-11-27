What pharmaceutical companies discard as unusable protein waste could potentially find a second life as a material for wound healing and tissue regeneration.

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed a technology to convert proteins that lost their biological activity during drug manufacturing into hydrogels capable of supporting tissue repair and controlled drug delivery.

The innovation offers a new use for discarded pharmaceutical materials and opens up possibilities for developing value-added biomaterials from otherwise unusable resources.

The research team, comprising Harekrushna Sahoo, Monalisa Mishra and Devendra Verma, used inactive bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP-2), a protein associated with bone and tissue development, as the raw material for producing a functional hydrogel for biomedical applications.

Proteins are sensitive molecules whose structures can be altered by exposure to heat, chemicals and other processing conditions. Such changes cause them to unfold and aggregate into clumps, rendering them unsuitable for their intended pharmaceutical applications. These inactive proteins are generally discarded by manufacturers. The NIT Rourkela team demonstrated that such discarded proteins need not be treated merely as industrial waste and can instead serve as a raw material for developing functional biomaterials. The BMP-2 was heated to around 85 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes, causing it to lose its original three-dimensional structure and aggregate. The researchers then used a combination of hydrogen peroxide and hyaluronic acid to transform the protein aggregates into a hydrogel.

Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the human body known for its ability to retain moisture, plays an important role in determining the properties of the resulting material. The combination produces a porous gel structure capable of absorbing and retaining water, holding therapeutic compounds and interacting with biological tissues. Explaining the contribution of the two components, Sahoo, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, said the synthesis and performance were associated with the synergistic contributions of BMP-2 protein and hyaluronic acid, particularly the latter's water-retention properties, which improved the hydrogel's molecular and antioxidant activities and sustained drug-release characteristics.

In laboratory experiments, the researchers loaded the hydrogel with the antibiotic ampicillin and examined its drug-release behaviour. "The results indicated that the material could release the drug in a sustained manner, suggesting its possible application in delivering medicines directly to affected tissues," he said. The hydrogel also demonstrated the ability to support the growth of fibroblasts, cells that play a critical role in wound repair by producing collagen and other components required for tissue formation. This property is relevant to wound-care applications, where an appropriate environment for cell growth and tissue regeneration is essential. The team also evaluated the material's wound-healing potential using Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly) as an in vivo experimental model. The findings were encouraging, although the researchers emphasised that further studies are necessary to establish its safety and effectiveness in higher animal models before considering human clinical trials.

The hydrogel experiment Mishra, an associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences, said the evaluation of the wound-healing efficacy of the newly designed and synthesised BMP-2–hyaluronic acid composite hydrogel was conducted using Drosophila melanogaster as the in vivo model. "Although we found that the hydrogel is quite promising with our model, its biocompatibility still has to be established and proved with higher animal models before clinical trials," she said. The next phase of research will focus on assessing the hydrogel's biocompatibility, toxicity and therapeutic performance through more advanced biological models. Establishing that the material does not cause adverse reactions in the body will be crucial to determining its suitability for medical applications.

Verma, a professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, said the initial cell-line results were encouraging and that the material could emerge as a candidate for clinical applications if its safety is established. "The cell-line outcome is promising and could be an efficient candidate for clinical trials, provided it is biocompatible and non-toxic to higher animal models. It might take 10–12 months to prove the same with higher animal models, which could open the way for clinical trials," he said. The research findings have been published in the Royal Society of Chemistry's Journal of Materials Chemistry B. The researchers have also secured an Indian patent for the technology.