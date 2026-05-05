Return of the climate road map: India maintains momentum on renewables

The timing of the agreement couldn’t have been better.

Two months into the war in West Asia – which has disrupted a fifth of global oil supplies – a first-of-its-kind summit on transitioning from fossil fuels, held in Santa Marta, Colombia, concluded on April 29. It saw a group of 57 nations agree to prepare roadmaps to jettison fossil fuels for cleaner forms of energy.

This marks a departure from the last big UN summit, called COP or Conference of the Parties, which failed to agree on such a roadmap following pushback from a small group of oil-producing and other countries.

The countries at the Colombia summit were among 80 that had decided to break away from the more powerful climate conservative faction at last November’s global climate summit in Brazil and to plough a separate path towards eliminating fossil fuels entirely. “The (Colombia) conference is a well-timed reminder of the importance of the need for replacement of fossil fuels by renewable energy,’’ said R R Rashmi, a climate expert and former India negotiator. The West Asia conflict has hurt India badly because of its heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels. The country imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil, 65 per cent of liquefied petroleum gas and over half its natural gas—mostly from West Asia.

Yet, India, the world’s third-biggest polluter, was not among the countries that attended the conference, which included the European Union, UK, Turkey, Vietnam, Philippines, Bangladesh and Nepal, representing one-third of the world economy. The US, China, India and Indonesia, which contribute the most to global GDP and are among the world’s biggest polluters, were not invited to the summit. That’s because co-hosts Colombia and the Netherlands partly based their invitation criteria on those countries that had shown support for the fossil-fuel roadmap adopted at COP30. Those without the spirit to be part of the “coalition of the willing” were left out, the UK said in a carbon brief, citing Dutch climate minister Stientje van Veldhoven.

Focused meet Unlike the mega COP jamborees, where tens of thousands of delegates from over 180 countries assemble in cavernous hallways and large rooms for negotiations, often taking the form of transactions, the event at Santa Marta had ministers, envoys and civil society members huddled in small meeting rooms, in a new format devised by the co-hosts. Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia’s environment minister and chair of the talks, said: “We decided that the transition away from fossil fuels could no longer remain a slogan but must become a concrete, political and collective endeavour. “It was a combination of what happened in Belém (COP 30) and all the existing initiatives that have been driving this agenda for a long time already,” van Veldhoven told delegates at the six-day event.

“Price volatility and dependence on imports are structurally and unacceptably impacting our economies. Investment in clean energy also lays the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable economy, capable of mitigating these shocks.” The idea of a transition conference emerged during the final days of the summit in Belem after a failed attempt by the European Union and Latin American nations to mention a “roadmap” on fossil fuel use in the summit declaration. While the final text of the COP28 summit in the UAE resolved to "transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems", subsequent summits in Azerbaijan and Brazil failed to endorse it because of resistance from Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and India among others.

“Renewables offer safer, cheaper, cleaner energy that can’t be held captive by narrow shipping straits, or global conflicts,'' said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell last week. ''China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Germany, the UK, and more, have been clear that pushing forward with the renewables transition is a cornerstone of energy security.’’ Outcomes from Santa Marta were voluntary, unlike the binding consensus at COP summits. They included national roadmaps to transition away from fossil fuels, linked to UN climate plans known as Nationally Determined Contributions; a ban on new fossil infrastructure; deep legally binding cuts on methane emissions; promoting the use of renewable energy pathways; implementing carbon pricing; and phasing out fossil fuel subsidies.

Tuvalu and Ireland were announced as the co-hosts for the second transitioning away from fossil fuels summit, which will take place in the Pacific island nation in 2027. “Such talks have little impact when they are discussed in isolation from the connected issues of finance, technological innovations and industry readiness,’’ Rashmi said. “Mere aspirational goals can drive reforms to a limited point.’’ India’s progress India’s absence does not mean that the country is immune to climate change or geopolitical conflicts. The Iran war has led to a rationing of LPG and LNG for lack of adequate alternative supplies. Subsidies on LPG may surge nearly threefold from an estimated ₹300 billion at current elevated global LPG prices; and fertiliser subsidies may touch as much as ₹2.4 trillion, exceeding India’s ₹1.3 trillion in annual budget for education.

At the same time, heat waves are searing India’s urban centres and countryside. Data from digital air-quality monitoring platform AQI showed that last week every one of the 50 hottest cities in the world was in India. “India occupied the entire list, from rank 1 to rank 50,” AQI said in a report. Despite worsening climatic conditions and surging pollution levels, India has declined to endorse a plan to transition away from fossil fuels at COPs because it needs coal, diesel, LPG and LNG to build critical infrastructure and provide for a 1.4 billion population. “For a power-hungry country like India, renewables are extremely crucial and that is why we are targeting 500 GW renewables by 2030,’’ said Shreya Mishra, co-founder & CEO SolarSquare, a leading developer for the Prime Minister’s Suryaghar Yojana. While “solar can meet a large part of India’s energy demand this year, for the next few years coal will still be a large part of our energy mix.’’

Indiaʼs peak energy demand cannot be met by renewables or coal alone because an increase in the number of extreme-heat days has seen a surge in demand for air conditioning, said a senior official from a leading power generator with large footprints in thermal and clean energy. At the same time the country managed to reduce coal-fired power generation in March 2026 from a year earlier while boosting the share of renewables to a record, government data showed. Inflexion point India’s power sector is poised for a potential inflection point, where clean-energy additions can meet or even exceed the growth in electricity demand, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said. Demand for electricity surged to a new all-time high of 256 GW on 26 April, overtaking the previous peak of 250 GW on 30 May 2024.

Power generation rose by 3 per cent on-year to 464 billion kilowatt hours (BU) in the January-March quarter of FY26, driven by strong growth in non-fossil generation, particularly solar, which rose by 24 per cent, according to a 30 April report by the CREA. New clean-energy capacity in 2025 will add a record 90 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity output each year, double the previous record set in 2024. The rise in renewable generation has had a mitigating effect on carbon emissions. India’s carbon dioxide emissions grew by 0.5 per cent in the second half of 2025 and by just 0.7 per cent over the year, the slowest in more than two decades. This is a sharp slowdown from the 4-11 per cent growth in the preceding four years and marks the lowest rate of increase since 2001, excluding the Covid year of 2020, according to CREA.