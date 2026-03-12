Home / India News / RN Ravi sworn in as 22nd governor of Bengal after predecessor's resignation

RN Ravi sworn in as 22nd governor of Bengal after predecessor's resignation

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

RN Ravi
Newly appointed Governor of West Bengal RN Ravi during his swearing-in ceremony, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, March 12, 2026.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 2:15 PM IST
Former IPS officer RN Ravi took oath as the 22nd governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning.

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

No leader from the opposition BJP camp, however, was present at the programme.

Several senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and senior police officers, also attended the event.

Ravi was appointed the governor of West Bengal following the resignation of his predecessor C V Ananda Bose on March 5.

Ravi had earlier served as the governor of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

