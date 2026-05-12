Home / India News / Road map set for Indian P&I club, says DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Road map set for Indian P&I club, says DFS secretary M Nagaraju

West Asia bound vessels to benefit from coverage under Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool

Bharat Maritime Insurance
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A governing body has been constituted to oversee the functioning of the Pool, including approvals regarding the invocation of sovereign guarantee, the ministry said.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
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With the launch of the $1.4 billion Bharat Maritime Insurance (BMI) Pool on Tuesday, the government has set up the road map for the long-awaited Indian Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club for vessels, said M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS). 
The Pool was approved by the Union Cabinet last month after reinsurance premiums for vessels transiting to West Asia skyrocketed in the wake of the US-Iran war. “For claims up to $100 million, the Pool will service the claim using its own capacity, and beyond that, sovereign gu­arantee will be invoked as a last-resort ba­ckstop to pay claims,” he said. The Ca­binet statement last month said that ins­u­rers who are part of the Pool have a co­mbined underwriting capacity of ₹950 crore. 
According to Nagaraju, vessels bound for West Asia can now benefit from the Pool. Shipping lines have previously cited rising reinsurance costs as a major barrier. 
The DFS secretary gave policy documents to the first three companies. The documents included a marine hull & machinery war policy document to Hoger Offshore and Marine Private Limited, issued by the New India Assurance Co Ltd under the BMI Pool, providing financial protection against war perils while navigating through high-risk war zones. 
Also, a marine cargo war policy was presented to Vedanta Sterlite Copper Ltd, covering its import of cable wires. Policy was also issued to Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. The Pool covers all vessels flag­ged in or controlled by In­dia, and those which are bo­und for and starting fr­om India carrying Indian cargo. P&I insurance covers third-pa­rty liabilities like oil pollution liability, wreck removal, cargo da­mage, crew injury and repatriat­i­on, and collision liabilities. “We don’t ha­ve a P&I Club in India – which is very important — despite our aspiration to become a leading economic power,” he said. 
Experts said increased transit costs di­rectly affect tanker, container, and bu­lk shipping economics. Selective underwriting, rerouting decisions, and sc­hedule adjustments continue across operators and energy import-dependent economies remain exposed to freight and logistics cost escalation. “Restrictions or withdrawal of insurance cover in high-risk areas or sanctioned environments can disrupt sh­ipping operations and critical trade flows. Owing to sanctions, foreign reinsurers can withdraw support for any policy that covers cargo or vessel carrying cargo from a sanctioned country,” a finance ministry statement said.
 
A governing body has been constituted to oversee the functioning of the Pool, including approvals regarding the invocation of sovereign guarantee, the ministry said.
 
GIC Re is the Pool administrator, which will submit returns, details of reinsurance arrangement, and statements on performance of the Pool.
 
Policies will be issued by domestic insurers that are Pool members, using the combined underwriting capacity of the Pool. The risks would then be reinsured by all Pool members, in proportion to their capacity commitment in the Pool.
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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