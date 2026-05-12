Road map set for Indian P&I club, says DFS secretary M Nagaraju

With the launch of the $1.4 billion Bharat Maritime Insurance (BMI) Pool on Tuesday, the government has set up the road map for the long-awaited Indian Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club for vessels, said M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

The Pool was approved by the Union Cabinet last month after reinsurance premiums for vessels transiting to West Asia skyrocketed in the wake of the US-Iran war. “For claims up to $100 million, the Pool will service the claim using its own capacity, and beyond that, sovereign gu­arantee will be invoked as a last-resort ba­ckstop to pay claims,” he said. The Ca­binet statement last month said that ins­u­rers who are part of the Pool have a co­mbined underwriting capacity of ₹950 crore.