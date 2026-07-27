RS adjourned as Oppn demands HM to address police action in Neet protest

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday following protests from Opposition parties demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital.

When the Upper House assembled at 5.15 pm after four successive adjournments since morning, Opposition parties led by the Congress continued their protest demanding a statement from the Home Minister.

Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for discussions on the issue and appealed to the Congress leader to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

"Such an important Bill has been brought forward. We appealed to Congress yesterday, we have been appealing to them since this morning, but they are not agreeing," said Rijiju.

The government, which has moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, has allotted time for discussions. "Here, too, as the Opposition party wanted, the time was allotted in the Business Advisory. After the time allotment, that Bill will be passed from the Lok Sabha to the Rajya Sabha," he said, adding that the minister is also present to listen to observations made during the discussion. "However, the Congress members outside are telling us they would not allow us to speak in Parliament. "What kind of a method is this? We fold our hands and request you to speak, but you do not allow us to speak," he said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rijiju said he is "such a senior leader" and requested him to participate in the discussion. "Please do not do this. The youth of the country are watching. Everyone wants to hear the discussion on this Bill," Rijiju said, adding, "If you behave like this, then you will be punished. We have given assurance to the youth that we will discuss (the bill). The Prime Minister took such a step, and you are not allowing us to discuss. This is not right. I condemn this." Replying to this, Kharge said, "We do not shy away from discussion. But before discussion, the Home Minister should come and make a statement." Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was presiding the session, asked Congress leader Pramod Tiwari to participate in the discussion.