Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai, pushes for early India-US trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India and the US were close to finalising a bilateral trade agreement during his Mumbai visit on Tuesday. He urged the Indian government to expand fuel purchases from the US and Venezuela. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Rubio for talks covering trade, defence, technology and energy security.

"Our ties have indeed come a long way. History records that many Americans were supportive of India's struggle for independence. After that, whether it was infrastructure and education or food, agriculture, and technology, our partnership has made a real difference to India's development. Conversely, Indian talent and Indian skills have helped shape the tech era in the United States," said EAM Jaishankar.

Rubio described India and US as being very close to concluding the proposed free trade agreement (FTA), with only a small number of issues left to resolve and added that the agreement could be finalised shortly, PTI reported. Rubio said the US State Department has been closely involved in the negotiations, although the discussions are being handled by trade officials. He described the strategic alignment between India and the US on core issues as “extraordinary”, while acknowledging that the two countries would not agree on every issue, according to PTI report. Rubio pushes for more US, Venezuelan oil ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality slips to poor category, forecast to worsen further Rubio called India a refining superpower and said he had discussed the possibility of increased Indian purchases of American oil. He also indicated that the US wanted more Venezuelan crude to be processed at Reliance Industries' refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rubio said India had made substantial progress in diversifying its oil purchases and described the move as sensible. He added that the US and Venezuela could supply a larger share of India's energy requirements. Tribute to 26/11 victims Rubio's Mumbai engagements included laying a wreath at the memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honour victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attacks, which killed 166 people, including six American nationals. According to ANI, Rubio also met the hotel's security chief, Sunil Kudyadi, who gave him a first-hand account of the attacks and the duration of the siege. In a post on X, Rubio said the tribute honoured those killed in the attacks and the courage of those who responded. He also reaffirmed the US-India partnership and the countries' shared commitment to combating terrorism.

Jaishankar reiterated the need for a strong partnership against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Meetings with business leaders, Jamnagar visit Rubio is scheduled to meet Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai, before travelling to Jamnagar, where he is due to tour Reliance Industries' refinery. ALSO READ: Rubio to meet Ambani in Jamnagar: Venezuelan oil, energy on agenda The meetings with the business leaders come as Washington and New Delhi seek to deepen commercial ties and advance negotiations on the trade agreement. Rubio has described Mumbai as India's financial centre and an important base for companies investing in and trading with the US.