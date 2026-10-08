Rules appointing Jharkhand DGP prima facie in teeth of earlier decision: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the rules for appointment of Jharkhand director general of police are in the teeth of its earlier decision and sought the response of senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra, who was appointed as police chief in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Jharkhand, told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the state will revisit the rules.

The bench said it is giving an opportunity to Mishra to file her response, as she will be affected if the rules are set aside.

The Centre moved the top court specifically challenging the "Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025", notified by the state government on January 8, 2025.