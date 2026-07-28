Running out of cooking gas could soon become less of a hassle. Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) has introduced a new service that promises delivery of select LPG cylinders within four hours of booking, starting in four cities.

The state-run oil marketing company on Sunday launched Indane XTRALITE NOW, a lightweight 10 kg composite LPG cylinder that will be delivered within four hours of booking, it said in a post on X. It has also extended the four-hour delivery promise to its popular 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder, giving customers a faster way to get smaller LPG refills.

According to IndianOil, the service has been launched initially in Pune, Gurugram, Indore and Coimbatore and will be expanded to more cities in phases. The company said the initiative is aimed at improving customer convenience through faster deliveries, digital booking and greater transparency.

The new offering includes features such as delivery within four hours of booking, the option to choose a preferred delivery slot and a seamless digital booking process. IndianOil said these features are designed to simplify LPG access while offering customers greater flexibility and visibility over deliveries. The 10 kg Indane XTRALITE NOW cylinder is made from composite material instead of conventional steel, making it significantly lighter and easier to carry. The cylinder is also rust-free and has a translucent body that allows users to check the LPG level without guessing how much gas is left. Alongside the new cylinder, IndianOil has extended the four-hour delivery promise to its 5 kg Indane Chhotu cylinder, which is widely used by small households, students, street vendors and commercial users looking for a portable LPG option.