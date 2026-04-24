Samrat Choudhary-led NDA govt wins vote of confidence in Bihar Assembly

The Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state", during a one-day special session.

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats.

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.