Sathankulam custodial deaths: Nine police officers sentenced to death

A court here on Monday sentenced nine police personnel to death for the brutal custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, Tuticorin.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the rarest of rare, observing that those entrusted with protecting the public had committed a crime that shook the collective conscience of society.

The court sentenced all nine convicted police officers to death for the murders of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix.

In addition to the capital punishment, the court imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.40 crore on the convicts to be paid as compensation to the victims' family.