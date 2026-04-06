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Sathankulam custodial deaths: Nine police officers sentenced to death

The court sentenced all nine convicted police officers to death for the murders of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix

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Press Trust of India Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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A court here on Monday sentenced nine police personnel to death for the brutal custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, Tuticorin.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge G Muthukumaran classified the case as the rarest of rare, observing that those entrusted with protecting the public had committed a crime that shook the collective conscience of society.

The court sentenced all nine convicted police officers to death for the murders of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix.

In addition to the capital punishment, the court imposed a combined fine of Rs 1.40 crore on the convicts to be paid as compensation to the victims' family.

The tragedy dates back to June 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, when Jayaraj and Bennix were picked up for allegedly keeping their mobile phone shop open beyond permitted hours. They were subjected to extreme physical assault while in custody, leading to their deaths at a hospital days later.

Following a massive public outcry, the Madras HC took notice of the case, which was eventually investigated by the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Police ServiceJudicial serviceCrime

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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