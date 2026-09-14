Saudi pipeline closure may raise India's oil costs, expose supply risks

Russian crude could become particularly important as multiple chokepoints face disruption. Barrels shipped through the Black Sea and Baltic could gain greater value from a supply-security perspective as refiners look for alternatives to Middle Eastern supplies.
However, diversification may not fully shield India from the financial impact of the disruptions. “The bigger risk for India is not only physical availability of crude, but the rising landed cost,” Ritolia said, adding that higher crude prices, freight and insurance costs, and longer voyages could all increase the delivered cost of oil.
For India, higher landed crude costs could translate into a larger oil import bill, increased pressure on the current account and the rupee, and greater inflationary risks if elevated energy prices persist.