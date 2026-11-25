The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear the contempt plea and peruse the status report of the Tamil Nadu government over the issue of non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The contempt plea urged initiation of action against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly failing to comply with its directions on lighting of the lamp.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the state government informed the bench that he was required to file a status report detailing the developments in the matter and urged the bench to take it up, pointing out that the traditional lamp had, unfortunately, not been lit at Deepathoon.

A senior advocate, appearing for the petitioner seeking permission to light the lamp, termed the developments "most unfortunate". He submitted that the state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force and that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location. Alleging deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, the petitioner's counsel argued that the flame should have been carried to Deepathoon and the lamp lit there. He also pointed out that the state government had repeatedly assured the high court, until the last moment, that it would comply with the court's directions.