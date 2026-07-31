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Home / India News / SC asks Centre to appoint nodal officer for Russia-Ukraine war victims' kin

SC asks Centre to appoint nodal officer for Russia-Ukraine war victims' kin

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of family members with the mortal remains

SC, Supreme Court
The directions came while hearing a petition filed by family members of those who allegedly died or went missing after being recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with the families of those who have died, gone missing, or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the MEA to facilitate DNA matching of family members with the mortal remains.

It asked the MEA to assist affected families in filing compensation claims before the Russian Embassy here and to provide all relevant information and updates in vernacular languages.

The bench also directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and state legal services to extend assistance to the families in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by family members of those who allegedly died or went missing after being recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Several persons, duped by travel agents, were made to fight the war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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