SC asks MeitY to add penalties to policy on unauthorised court video use

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to include provisions for penalising violations of its directions against the unauthorised recording, extraction and circulation of videos of court proceedings in a policy being formulated to address the issue.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by Harshita Grover, which sought safeguards against the unauthorised use and commercial exploitation of live-streamed court hearings.

The court said the proposed policy should spell out the action that could be taken against individuals and entities violating its restrictions.

"Necessary measures for taking action against those who fail to comply with the directions will also be incorporated in the policy regime," the Bench said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the government had received suggestions from several High Courts, lawyers and other stakeholders on regulating the circulation of courtroom videos. These recommendations had been submitted to the Supreme Court Registry, he said. Mehta added that the ministry was examining the issue and working towards framing a policy. He also flagged instances of violations of the Supreme Court's earlier directions restricting the unauthorised circulation of courtroom footage.

"There have been breaches of the court's directives against unauthorised circulation of courtroom videos. I don't want to escalate, but there have been breaches. I had a word with the Secretary... It is under consideration by the Ministry, for formulation of a policy," he told the Bench. The Supreme Court had earlier passed an interim order prohibiting the unauthorised posting and circulation of clips from live-streamed court hearings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission. The court subsequently clarified that the restrictions did not prevent recognised media organisations from reporting on judicial proceedings. However, the prohibition on circulating audio and video recordings of hearings continued to apply to them.

During Friday's hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan suggested that official recordings of court proceedings be protected through digital watermarking and cryptographic signatures. This would help viewers and digital platforms distinguish authentic footage from manipulated or misleading clips, he said. Bhushan also proposed that authenticated recordings be made available on the Supreme Court's website as the sole authorised source of courtroom footage. Justice Bagchi said the court was separately examining administrative safeguards to prevent unauthorised extraction of videos. He pointed out that some High Courts had already introduced systems restricting users from downloading or extracting footage from their official YouTube livestreams. Responding to Mehta's observation that people could still record hearings using secondary devices such as mobile phones, Justice Bagchi said such conduct would amount to contempt of court. The challenge, he added, lay in enforcing the restrictions, for which the court was seeking the assistance of the appropriate authorities.

The Bench also reiterated that even authenticated recordings could not be commercially exploited without permission. "Even authenticated footage cannot be commercialised. That's a problem... That's why in paragraph 9 of the earlier interim order we have already imposed the rider of commercial exploitation," Justice Bagchi said. Bhushan, however, questioned the requirement of prior permission for journalists and legal commentators seeking to use portions of official recordings in their reports. He argued that making such use conditional on approval from the Supreme Court Secretary General could undermine the principle of open justice recognised in the court's 2018 judgment in Swapnil Tripathi v Supreme Court of India, which paved the way for livestreaming court proceedings.