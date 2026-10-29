SC asks RBI to make banks compensate victims of digital arrest, cyber fraud

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposed regulations to tackle digital arrests and cyber fraud must hold financial institutions accountable for the losses suffered by customers due to their failure to exercise due diligence, said the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant, as well as Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated after an elderly couple lost ₹1.05 crore to fraudsters who allegedly used forged judicial orders to deceive them.

The court said the proposed framework required banks and other financial institutions to compensate victims in cases where inadequate safeguards or failure to exercise due diligence contributed to the fraud. The compensation should not be less than the amount the customer lost.

“The amount will remain intact. The bank will have to pay. That is the only way,” Justice Kant said, stressing that individual employees should not be the only ones held accountable. Justice Bagchi questioned why financial institutions should escape strict liability when weaknesses in their systems allowed banking services to be misused. The CJI said banks should act as a “protective umbrella” for customers, particularly when transactions appeared inconsistent with their usual banking patterns. He questioned why an unusually large withdrawal from a pensioner’s account should not prompt immediate intervention before the money is lost. The Bench called for mandatory safeguards, including temporarily suspending suspicious transactions, automated reporting and physical verification to establish whether a transaction is genuine.

“Do they have sufficient teeth to control it?” the CJI asked, referring to the RBI’s proposed rules. He added that banks would not change their practices without a clear threat of penalties. The court also questioned the RBI’s approach of consulting banks before taking action against them, contrasting this with the accountability expected of financial institutions when customers lost money. Justice Bagchi sought details of suspicious transactions that banks had blocked, as well as cases in which fraud was detected only after the money had been transferred. Appearing for the RBI, Attorney General R Venkataramani said bank employees had helped prevent fraud and that complaints had declined by about 50 per cent.

He sought time to complete the technical integration needed to implement the proposed framework, suggesting that notifications could be issued by November 30 and the rules operationalised by December 31. The Bench asked the RBI to produce the draft regulations and a list of authorised financial institutions. “The regulation must include a liability clause. Otherwise, we will enforce it through a judicial order,” the CJI said. Senior Advocate N S Nappinai, assisting the court as amicus curiae, said such scams continued despite awareness campaigns and proposals for delayed payments and shared liabilities. The Bench questioned why even informed people continued to fall victim, with Nappinai pointing to the fear of arrest and forged Supreme-Court orders.

The court also discussed measures such as an optional WhatsApp “kill switch”, extended call warnings, and simultaneous alerts to prevent cybercrime. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted concerns about legitimate medical consultations but agreed to consider an opt-in feature, referring to preventive action taken against 9,400 accounts. The Bench pressed for enforceable accountability in cases involving the misuse of SIM cards. It asked intermediaries to submit safeguards to the inter-departmental committee and directed state police chiefs to report on first information reports, investigation and preventive measures. The Bench told the RBI to submit the list of authorised financial institutions before the next hearing and asked state police authorities to report on cases of digital arrest and preventive steps. The reports are to be placed before the inter-departmental committee, with directors general of police in states and Union Territories directed to ensure compliance.